Bigg Boss Eviction: Mahira Sharma Or Arti Singh? Which Contestant Will Lose The Race?

Television News

Bigg Boss eviction this weekend will see a contestant dropped from the race for the finale after coming so close to winning. Fans predict who will it be

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss eviction

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular and talked about reality shows on Indian television right now. The show will see a nail-biting finale in the upcoming week. The contenders who are now left in the race for the final showdown are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see which contestant will be evicted this week and will be out of the race for the finale after coming this close. The nominated contestants for this week are Shehnaaz, Paras, Mahira and Arti. The fans of the show have also been predicting on the social media which contestant may be out of the race this week, wherein some of them think it may be Mahira while others are thinking it may be Arti. The fans are also predicting the ultimate top 5 who will be moving ahead in the race. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Is Asim Riaz Trying To Break Arti Singh And Sidharth Shukla's Friendship?

Fans have been predicting the contestants who will be evicted or who will be on top 5

Rashami Desai became member of BB Elite Club 

Just a few days before the finale, the makers of the show had organized a press conference. The contestants had to answer some direct questions regarding their game strategies. The journalists chose Rashami Desai as the contestant with the best answers. Hence she became the third member of the BB Elite Club. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Sidharth Shukla Entertains The Housemates With His Mimicry Skills

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth, Rashami And Asim’s Combined Net Worth Is Jaw Dropping

Image Courtesy: Arti Singh Instagram and Mahira Sharma Instagram 

 

 

Published:
