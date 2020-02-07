Bigg Boss Eviction: Mahira Sharma Or Arti Singh? Which Contestant Will Lose The Race?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular and talked about reality shows on Indian television right now. The show will see a nail-biting finale in the upcoming week. The contenders who are now left in the race for the final showdown are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see which contestant will be evicted this week and will be out of the race for the finale after coming this close. The nominated contestants for this week are Shehnaaz, Paras, Mahira and Arti. The fans of the show have also been predicting on the social media which contestant may be out of the race this week, wherein some of them think it may be Mahira while others are thinking it may be Arti. The fans are also predicting the ultimate top 5 who will be moving ahead in the race.

Fans have been predicting the contestants who will be evicted or who will be on top 5

Would love to laugh on those who think Sid made Paras reach in top 5



He has actually saved from only this week's eviction



Some Sidhearts made me laugh on this



Waise bhi Chipkali will go



Pappu ka Kya hoga#ArtiForFinale — Arti Singh Fan (@Siddharthbrol) February 7, 2020

@TeamAsimRiaz Another cheap tactics from Bigg boss to save Arti Singh 🙄



Bigg Boss eliminated Mahira Sharma in mid week eviction



Bigg Boss have extended 5 weeks to make Arti Singh winner 😠 — Kin (@K17725495) February 4, 2020

Mahira Sharma evicted

Mid night eviction

Hence Shehnaaz's one more prediction got true

"Ye Mahira Bina Elemination niklegi 😂 "#DeshKiAwaazShehnaaz

Sana Rocks — Yogita Punjabi (@YogitaPunjabi20) February 4, 2020

Sunne me aaya hai chipkali bahar aanewaali hai bahar biggboss midnight eviction hoga toh uski khatir daari toh karni padigi na aise kaise chord denge.. Eagerly waiting for chipkali AKA (Mahira sharma)#MainBhiAsimKiGF #AsimForTheWin @ColorsTV @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/KJNXmtFvCS — Aaru (@Aarish40694130) February 4, 2020

Yes #ParasChhabra is undoubtedly one of the best player in Biggboss he made most of the task interesting n he deserves to be in top 5 for sure



The way he got emotional shows he has some real feelings too

N has some guilt about past fights

#SidharthShukla n #Pahira bond 4evr https://t.co/krdK2hwEG7 — Arya (@AryaAryza) February 7, 2020

So Shukla saved Paras in the name of task tomorrow, again he gets saved with free paas public voting are joke ths tym anyways 😴



He can in top 6 but I dont think he'll in top 5 bcz @BiggBoss has othr plans.



Arti ko aise kaise chod denge?😌😂😂#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #RashamiDesai — 🍁 (@AishTweetssz) February 6, 2020

#ArtiSingh is More Deserving to be in Top 5!! I think u @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND should take Fair Decision regarding this. As u said " Y imandari ka Show ka ". And Also she gained highest Votes then #Paras n #Mahira. So think about it!! — SidharthShukla Universe ( Sidheart 💖) (@Rahul80453212) February 7, 2020

Rashami Desai became member of BB Elite Club

Just a few days before the finale, the makers of the show had organized a press conference. The contestants had to answer some direct questions regarding their game strategies. The journalists chose Rashami Desai as the contestant with the best answers. Hence she became the third member of the BB Elite Club.

