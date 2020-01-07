Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Calls Out Madhurima Tuli For Her Misconduct With Vishal

Ex-lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are facing major issues inside the Bigg Boss house. Madhurima had entered the show, Bigg Boss 13, as a wild card entry and since then, the two have been constantly at loggerheads with each other. The two did seem to share some adorable banter in the middle where they seemed to have sorted out their differences, but soon things took a turn for worse again. While the two have time and again engaged in verbal spats, the last episode turned out to be ugly as the fight soon went physical.

Gauahar Khan called out Madhurima for her misbehaviour towards Vishal

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and winner Gauahar Khan who has been following this season quite closely shared her disappointment on the fight between Vishal and Madhurima on her social media. She lashed out at Madhurima for her foul language and behaviour towards Vishal. She was so upset with Madhurima's behaviour that she also wrote on her social media that no girl should behave like that. This is not the first time that the Bigg Boss 7 winner has been extremely vocal about her opinions. She is constantly keeping a close check on this season and giving out her take on the contestants.

Madhurima ! Language , Actions 👎🏻!!! No girl should behave like this ! Sad ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 6, 2020

Madhurima has been nominated for two weeks for her misbehaviour

For those who are unaware, Madhurima hit Vishal with a sandal after a heated argument. The whole incident took place in the garden area and Vishal also says that he will not even spit on a person like Madhurima. Madhurima lost her cool and goes on to hit Vishal with a sandal. Vishal becomes furious with this behaviour of hers and removes his mic, asking Bigg Boss to take some stern action against her. They are also called to the confession room where Vishal says that now either he or Madhurima will stay in the house. The episode ultimately saw Bigg Boss nominating Madhurima for two consecutive weeks for her misconduct.

