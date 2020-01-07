Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill The New Villain Of The House? See Video

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing some unexpected twists and turns with each passing episode. The last episode saw an ugly fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli wherein Madhurima was also nominated for two weeks for her misbehaviour towards Vishal.

The episode also saw Shehnaaz Gill losing her cool after Sidharth Shukla called her jealous of Mahira Sharma. The upcoming episode which will also mark the nomination process may see Shehnaaz turning the whole game upside down against Mahira which leaves Paras Chhabra and Sidharth displeased.

The promo of the upcoming episode which was unveiled by the makers of the show has Shehnaaz becoming the ultimate game changer as she refuses to save Mahira from the nominations.

Paras tells Sidharth that Shehnaaz's behaviour is becoming rude

This will also leave many of the housemates unhappy but Shehnaaz can be seen lashing out at all of those who try to make her alter her decision. Her behaviour will especially leave Paras and Mahira enraged. The promo also has Sidharth and Paras discussing the whole nomination process.

Paras tells Sidharth that Shehnaaz is becoming rude with every passing day and is behaving with everyone inside the house in a weird manner. Sidharth further says that this was expected of her.

Shehnaaz recently broke down after Sidharth called her jealous of Mahira

Sidharth also adds that today or tomorrow, Shehnaaz and her 'team' will definitely break. Her team may be referred to her new found friendship with Asim Riaz, Vishal and Rashami Desai.

From the last few episodes, the viewers saw the friendship between Sidharth and Shehnaaz hitting rock bottom as the latter gets too possessive over Sidharth and he in turn, gets weary of her.

It will be interesting to witness whether their friendship passes the litmus test. Shehnaaz had a severe mental breakdown in the last episode when Sidharth jokingly called her jealous of Mahira. Arti Singh and Asim tried to calm her down but Shehnaaz remained inconsolable. It will be indeed interesting to see whether Shehnaaz emerges as the villian or the game changer in the upcoming episodes.

