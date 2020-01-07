Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 06 | Shehnaaz And Vishal Lose Their Calm

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Jan 4 & 5 | Twist In Eliminations

Bigg Boss 13 – January 6 written update

Last night’s episode started as the housemates woke up to Rock n Roll. The morning started with Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's war of words. Things took an ugly turn when Madhurima hit him with her slipper, that led to Vishal complaining to Bigg Boss and he removed his mic in anger. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai tried to explain things to Madhurima, and Madhurima put her side of the story forward. Bigg Boss then asked Vishal to wear his mic, however, he refused to do so. Shehnaaz Gill was upset with Siddharth Shukla, while he had a fun time trying to console her. She slapped Siddharth twice in rage, while Siddharth was left wondering what had he done, and their argument continued further. Shehnaaz and Siddharth's banter continued, that left her annoyed. It continued for a while until she hugged him once again, and then went and sat on his lap.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 01, 2020 | Nomination Special

Vishal banged on the door of the confession room and Shehnaaz and Rashami tried to stop him. Shehnaaz and Siddharth continued their argument, while Siddharth went on to sit with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Housemates continued to try and calm Vishal down, while Siddharth had a fun time with Madhurima talking about the incident from the morning. Shehnaaz went onto hug Siddharth once again. She teamed up with Madhurima to taunt him. Siddharth then went to Vishal and told him about their conversation, and Siddharth continued to go here and there.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 25, 2019 | Celebrities Enter The BB House

Things worsened between Vishal and Madhurima, while the former was left angered as he banged the door of the confession room. Siddharth too joined Vishal in sitting in front of the confession room, and they both indulged in some fun banter. Madhurima and Vishal were finally called to the confession room, and he reprimanded the former for her behaviour. Both of them started fighting right there and Bigg Boss then tried to explain things to them. Bigg Boss then told them that he will make a decision he feels is right. Once they came out, Rashami tried to explain things to Vishal.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Dec. 21 & 22 | Salman Khan Is Fed Up

Siddharth came and teased Shehnaaz indirectly once again, that got her annoyed as he continued to instigate her with his comments. Siddharth still did not stop and in fact, asked her 'ismein jealous hone ki kya baat hai?'. Shehnaaz lost her calm and broke down. Everyone tried to explain things to her, meanwhile, Bigg Boss gave Madhurima a punishment and nominated her for two weeks straight. However, considering Vishal's anger, Bigg Boss also gave both of them an option to walk out of the show if they think they can't stay in the house together and also gave them time to think over it. Post Bigg Boss' announcement, Vishal and Madhurima tried to talk it out, but he was adamant on leaving the house. Meanwhile, both of them continued their argument, Mahira told Paras what happened between Shehnaaz and Siddharth.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.