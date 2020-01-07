Bigg Boss 13: Ex-Contestant Shefali Bagga Says Sidharth Shukla Is 'using' Shehnaaz Gill

In the recent Weekend Ka Waar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 13, nominated contestant Shefali Bagga was evicted from the house. Shefali Bagga entered the house of Bigg Boss 13 twice. After a brief break, she made the wild card entry a couple of weeks back. After the eviction, Shefali Bagga, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, talked about her overall experience and the equation between the inmates including Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

The viewers have loved the chemistry between Sid and Sana ever since the starting week of Bigg Boss 13. While commenting on their friendship, Shefali Bagga said she adored their friendship and added that it's natural. She then mentioned that the duo is fond of each other. Adding further, she also stated about their changing equation and gave her perspective about Sidharth Shukla's behaviour.

According to the report, Shefali Bagga quoted that Sid has realised that Sana is getting popular. To bring her down, he often calls Sana jealous. She also added that Sidharth is using Shehnaa in the game. Ending the conversation about the same, she also added that probably that is the only reason why Sid is hanging out with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra now. Interestingly, the bond of Sid and Sana has always managed to catch the attention of the audience.

Later, in the same interview, she talked about Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra too. Calling Mahira ''brainless'' without Paras, she said that Paras speaks and help her out in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Shefali Bagga also confirmed that Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan are quite crazy about each other. Shefali then expressed her disappointment with Rashami for not taking any strong stance after the host Salman Khan revealed the unknown truth of Arhaan. Ending the conversation, Shefali said that she is excited and open to taking new opportunities. Many of Shefali Bagga's fans poured love on her after the eviction on various social media platforms. Taking it to Twitter, they supported Shefali Bagga and called the Bigg Boss 13 makers and channel bias.

It's like am done with #BiggBoss13 and it's biased evictions and Favoritism. Goodbye #BigBoss . @shefali_bagga is the winner for me .#ShefaliBagga ❤️ — NC India #ShefaliBagga 🌹 (@NCIndiaHearts) January 6, 2020

