Bigg Boss 13 Finale: 5 Interesting Things To Happen On The Big Night

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a day away and the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will finally take the BB 13 trophy home. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air on February 15, 2020. The show has managed to entertain the audience and viewers for more than four months now. The audience and viewers have also seen many ups and downs in the journey of the contestants in the BB House. Fans are now waiting with bated breath to see what will commence on the star-studded finale tomorrow. So here's what can be expected from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 that will be aired tomorrow.

5 things to expect from the grand finale tomorrow

The performance of all the Bigg Boss 13 jodis

This season saw many strong bonds forming inside the house. Right from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, the viewers went gaga over the equation of these pairs. Fans can expect a romantic performance of these lovely pairs which will inevitably increase the grandeur of the finale. This will also be a huge treat for all the 'SidNaaz', 'AsiManshi', and 'PaHira' fans.

Sidharth & shehnaaz' journey as #SidNaaz is on voot as "SIDNAAZ KI PYAARI DUNIYA" nd it's so emotional. There's beauty in the unknown. Happy Valentine's Day to Sidharth, Shehnaaz and everyone who believes in love. Love is rare, and it's real too.❤ #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/W2hdwJUyXy — 🌌 (@letterstokeep) February 14, 2020

Will there be Live Voting during Bigg Boss 13 finale?

According to media reports, there may be a live voting to decide who will be the ultimate winner. However, the makers have not yet confirmed this news. According to sources, the news of the live voting may also be false. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the makers will opt for live voting for the makers to decide the winner accordingly.

AsimRiaz's father and Umar will appear on GrandFinale#Himanshi will perform with Asim

Mahira with Paras



There is NO #LiveVoting on Finale — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 13, 2020

The 'Moment' when Salman Khan will announce the winner

All the fans of the show are waiting with bated breath to see who will finally take the trophy home. So, that final moment is of prime importance when the host Salman Khan lifts the hand of the winner. With the competition running so stiff, this season, it will be interesting to see who will win this coveted title. The fans too have been leaving no stone unturned to predict their contestant as the winner.

It was so epic 😍😭 we will surely miss sidharth.! Hope to see him again.

I really want sidharth to hold the trophy 🤙💞#SidharthSukla #SidharthShuklaForTheWin https://t.co/xDqBNrZkBO — Zainab (@Zainab97329271) February 13, 2020

The Top 5 announcement

Right now, there are 6 contestants in total for the finale race. These are namely Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Gill. However, the finale will see the journey of one of the contestants be over after coming so close to the trophy. Reportedly, many fans are saying that Arti may be the next in line for eviction.

@TeamAsimRiaz We want Arti Singh eviction now



Bcs Arti Singh has no content on show and becomes Abdullah by going inside other's fight — Kin (@K17725495) February 4, 2020

Who will take the prize money home?

Like every season, Bigg Boss will also offer the prize money to one of the contestants who can take it and quit the game. There are a lot of speculations as to who will take the prize money this time. Reportedly, Asim Riaz was being touted to be the contestant who will be taking the prize money and chose to opt-out. But his official social media handle has confirmed that these are all baseless rumours.

Dont believe any rumours that Asim took the money bag. Its just a strategy to demoralize u. Keep voting for our champ and make him the winner! 💪💪#AsimRiazForTheWin — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) February 14, 2020

