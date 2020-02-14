Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Teary-eyed Looking At His Journey With Sidharth Shukla; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 is going on the last days of its airing but the buzz for the show is the same as from the very beginning. The season is said to be one of the biggest throughout its 13 runs. In the latest episode, the top six contestants are now shown their journey in the show.

Asim Riaz gets emotional

The promos of the episode that will be aired on February 14 show Asim getting applause and hoots as he walks on the garden area. Asim will be shown his journey in the house. Bigg Boss will compliment Asim and say that this was the first time that they witnessed a person's growth and success as a star in the house. Asim will also be shown clippings of himself with Sidharth Shukla when they were close friends. The video shows Asim getting emotional as he looks at the videos.

Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami will also be shown their journeys. Shehnaaz can be seen dancing and saying that she has been given a lot by Bigg Boss. She will be shown a compilation of the scenes with Sidharth. Rashami will be shown some moments that she spent with Arhaan and also when she discovers the truth about him.

Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla were shown their journey in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. Arti got emotional and cried throughout the video. Sidharth's 30-minute long journey video ended with an emotional Sidharth hugging Shehnaaz and Asim.

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Instagram

