Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Asim To Vishal-Madhurima; The Fighter-cocks Of This Season

Bigg Boss 13 house has grabbed everyone's attention in order to find out which contestant will ultimately lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The current season is said to be one of the most entertaining and popular seasons of all times. However, this season has also witnessed some ugly fights and altercations between the celebs that have become one of the major highlights too. The equations kept on changing inside the house which further added to the tension. If that was not enough, the challenging luxury budget and the captaincy tasks added to the fights. With, the season inching towards the finale, here are some of the biggest fights which took place in this season.

Some of the ugliest fights in Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma

The two may now be good friends but there was a time where they were at extreme loggerheads with each other. Sidharth and Mahira had an ugly fight during the BB Transport Service Task where Sidharth also accidentally pushed Mahira for which he was also nominated for two weeks straight. Mahira also commented on Sidharth's age during the fight. But it seems like they both have come a long way and have now become very good friends inside the house.

Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra

These two have been at each others' throats right from the inception of the show. Paras and Asim have had several altercations till now wherein they also brought in their respective financial standards and lifestyle in between. It seems that there is no patch up for these two now until the finale. Be it tasks or household duties, the two always found an opportunity to hit back at each other.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

The former Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars were seen fighting right from the beginning of the show. The ugliest fight between the two however happened after Sidharth's infamous 'Aise Ladki' comment on Rashami. Rashami was so furious that she threw tea on Sidharth's shirt. However, in the recent episodes the two seem to have again become a little cordial with each other.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

These friends turned foes are now at extreme loggerheads with each other. They have had several massive altercations with each other which has often led to some physical brawls too. The two had a recent fight during the BB Elite Club task. The situation got so bad that they had to be separated by Bigg Boss' orders.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli

The former lovebirds inevitably deserve a mention on this list. Their on and off fights reached a saturation point when Vishal threw water on Madhurima which had quite a violent comeback from her side. She started hitting Vishal with a frying pan which came as a huge shock to the viewers. As a result, Madhurima was also evicted by Salman Khan for her misdemeanour.

