Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri To Enter The BB House?

This season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial and at the same time happening season out of all the 13 seasons. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support. Two of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss are Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Paras has confessed in one of the episodes that he likes Mahira Sharma and might date her after the show. But, he already has a girlfriend outside the show named Akanksha Puri. According to the recent reports, Akanksha Puri will enter Bigg Boss 13.

Akanksha Puri to enter the Bigg Boss house for one day?

Paras Chhabra openly told Salman Khan that Akanksha Puri is the only moral support he has in Mumbai as he has no family. He also admitted hat Puri takes care of his clothes, shoes, and styling while he was also quite vocal about the fact that she has been financially supporting him in many ways, however, he intends to repay her once he gets the amount from the channel. Meanwhile, the romance between Mahira and Paras has been making rounds with photos and videos of both being cosy with each other.

Akanksha too has openly expressed her disappointment about the same and has given several interviews addressing the same situation while she has already come once to Bigg Boss as a panellist. If the rumours are to be believed then Bigg Boss 13's contestant's family members will be coming inside the house from January 25. to spend a day with the housemates and also do tasks with them. Now, the news is that Akanksha Puri will be entering the house on January 28, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Akanksha Puri Instagram

