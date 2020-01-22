Bigg Boss 13 Finale Date Revealed; Find Out Whether The Show Will Be Extended

The Bigg Boss House is full of twists and turns. The makers of the show make sure that the viewers are not able to predict anything about the show and keep them intrigued about the next episode. This year’s season of Bigg Boss has been receiving a lot of viewership and any report from the house makes it to headlines.

The show might air its finale on mid-February.

Earlier there were reports that owing to the show’s popularity, the show might get extended for two more weeks than the scheduled time. However, recently, it was reported by a popular entertainment channel that the reality television show will air its finale on February 15, 2020. As per the sources of a popular media portal, it was revealed that the show would not be getting extended and is most likely to air its finale on February 15, 2020. But this recent report has not been confirmed by the show makers or the channel.

Salman Khan to remain the host till the end

Initially, Bigg Boss 13 was supposed to conclude in January, but it got a five-week extension. Regarding this, there were rumours that the show host Salman Khan had refused to keep working as a show host if the show got further extended. But these reports were soon negated by the actor himself, who went on record claiming that he would continue as the show host. Salman Khan appears on the show every weekend and interacts with the contestants who are living in the confinement of the house. Salman Khan becomes a bridge between the viewers and the contestants.

Bigg Boss follows a format where contestants are supposed to live in the confinement of the house. They are expected to do household chores and entertain the viewers by competing in tasks and staying safe from getting voted out. The show has also seen relationships getting stronger or breaking forever among contestants who live in the house.

