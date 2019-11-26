Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Shehnaz, Paras-Mahira - Most Loved Couples On The Reality Show

The drama in Bigg Boss 13 is currently at its peak. The last episode saw a steamy romantic scene being shot between the contestants Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. The two shared sizzling chemistry even though they have been arch enemies since the start of the show. Bigg Boss often plays cupid for many housemates. From Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel, Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon to Puneesh and Bandgi, there are many couples who found love in Bigg Boss. The 13th season of Bigg Boss has also some couples who are garnering a lot of love from the viewers.

Here are some of the couples who are getting a lot of love from the audience

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill

Sidharth and Shehnaz are one of the most popular couples of this season. Fans leave no stone unturned to trend #SidNaaz on Twitter in honour of the pair. Reportedly, their fans were also upset due to the steamy romance between Sidharth and Rashami. The two also do not fail to support each other even during difficult times in the house.

Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra

Shehnaz and Paras have always shared a lovely equation. The two had their share of ups and downs a while ago on the show. However, they seem to have resolved all their differences and totally root for each other during all the tasks inside the house. Shehnaz's flirtatious nature with Paras has been one of the highlights of the show.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Their friendship started grabbing eyeballs right from the beginning of the season. The two have been sharing a strong bond inside the house. They also go to the extent of defending each other during the various arguments and the fights. However, with the interesting revelation of Paras' girlfriend, Akanksha Puri waiting for him outside, it will be exciting to witness how their equation will evolve inside the house.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana

They are one pair whose chemistry seems to be budding with each passing day. In the upcoming episode, Asim will be seen confessing his love for Himanshi. Their close friend Shefali further played the matchmaker between the two. The viewers have been finding this new romance brewing inside the house entertaining. Who do you think is the cutest pair inside the house? Let us know in the comments section.

