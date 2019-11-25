Bigg Boss 13: The New Promo Features A New Love Affair Between Siddharth And Rashmi

The team of Bigg Boss 13 has recently dropped a promo video on their social media which reveals the relationship between the contestants Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. It seems very confusing because the two have been arch enemies since the start of the show. The promo features them very close and playing romance inside the house, which has never been seen before. The official Twitter page of Colors Tv posted the promo of the trending show Bigg Boss and the caption indicated a love affair to be aired on the coming episode of Bigg Boss. Read more to know about fans reacting at the new Bigg Boss promo.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Called 'biased' Over THIS Move, Internet Left Unhappy

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's Wife Files Complaint, Asks Media To Avoid 'fake Relatives'

Fan Reactions

The fans of the show are not very keen on seeing the two together on the show. People on social media are rather suggesting their own pairs for the two, which involve a lot of other Bigg Boss contestants. There are a lot of different hashtags that indicate that they want to see Sidharth Shukla with someone else.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: 3 Instances That Prove Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Are Friends Again

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Girlfriend Akanksha Reveals Paras Chhabra's Strategy For The Game

Majority of audience loves #SidNaaz and we are boycotting @biggboss this is not a serial we want to see pure bond of #SidhartShukla #ShehnaazGill — Shehnaaz6565 (@shehnaaz6565) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: ‘Shehnaaz Gill's Bond With Sidharth Real, With Paras For Only Game's Sake'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.