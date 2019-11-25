Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's Wife Files Complaint, Asks Media To Avoid 'fake Relatives'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Fhatak's ( Hindustani Bhau) wife has submitted a hand-written complaint in Khar Police Station regarding the incorrect statements made against him on social media. Dated November 24, the handwritten letter reads, “many incorrect and fake messages, statements, videos are made against Hindustani Bhau. People are addressing themselves as family members, mentioning themselves as brothers, aunt, are no one to him. Our family includes my mother-in-law, my son, my mother, father, Hindustani Bhau’s nephew Sandesh”.“This letter is to inform you that in case any misconduct or misuse is done by any outside person, we are not responsible for the same.”

His wife also requested the media to not take any interviews of 'fake relatives'.

Meanwhile, at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded Hindustani Bhau for pushing Paras to which Bhau explained that he did so only because Paras misbehaved with Himanshi. Salman seemed to be in no mood for any explanation and asked them to continue the task. Shefali was asked to come to the katghara and explain her decision during the captaincy task. Salman said that her decision was pure bias, and as a sanchalak she had no rights to give any advice. Shefali explained her point of view and apologised, saying that it was her error in judgment.

Bigg Boss 13 is going on and full-fledged entertaining the viewers. This show over the last two months has gained a lot of viewership. In a recent Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) TRP report, it was seen that Bigg Boss 13 has reached the top 10 list of most viewed shows in India. This has sparked rumours that the show will be going on for an extra month than planned.

It is speculated that Bigg Boss 13 will now end in February 2020 rather than January 2020. The equation of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will also play a key role in getting viewership as the best of friends in the first month turned out to be bitter enemies now. Sidharth and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who hated each other, are now seen in bonding and are forming a cute love story. All these twist and turns are showing that the viewers are excited to see the show getting an extension. We might see some new facing in coming times which will just be more fun to watch Bigg Boss 13.

