Bigg Boss 13 | November 25 Written Update | Love Is In The Air

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first finale stage. However, the fights and violence in the house only seem to increase. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read to know more-

Bigg Boss 13- November 25 written update

Last night’s episode started with Himanshi Khurana confronting Siddharth Shukla about an argument that took place between the two during the swayamvar task, and that she was the one who told Shehnaaz to break the mandap. Siddharth then spoke to Shefali Jariwala regarding the captaincy task and also about his friendship with Asim Riaz. Meanwhile, Himanshi started crying while Asim tried to console her and calm her down. Then, Siddharth and Asim sat down together to talk about the Himanshi episode and everything that happened during the task.

Next morning, all the housemates woke up to the song Do Dhari Talwaar. Very early in the day, Siddharth and Arti sat together, and she taunted him about getting close to Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and Shehnaaz Gill. Paras and Devoleena wonder what was happening while Siddharth and Arti continue to fight. Later, Siddharth goes and tells Shehnaaz about this conversation, to which Shehnaaz says that Arti is jealous of them. Arti bursts out on Shehnaaz and gets annoyed.

Next, the nomination task starts where every housemate has to nominate two others. Bigg Boss gave Himanshi (current captain of the house) a chance to directly nominate one housemate and she chose Mahira Sharma. At the end of the task, the contestants who got nominated for the week were Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Hindustani Bhau.

Arti complained to Himanshi about how Siddharth didn’t take a stand for her because he is now friends with Paras and Mahira. Arti broke down in front of Himanshi while she tried to console her. Devoleena and Mahira also talked about Arti, while she talked to everyone else about this and starts crying in a corner alone. Siddharth went up to her to ask what was wrong with her. This leads to another argument between the two. Himanshi and Shifali console Arti later on as she was feeling uneasy.

Love is in the air

To lighten the moods of the housemates a little, Bigg Boss gave them another task. First, Bigg Boss played a clip of Siddharth and Rashami romancing from their former show, Dil Se Dil Tak. Paras announced the task for Siddharth and Rashami who were asked to recreate the same video and Shehnaaz was directing the same. Then, Vishal Aditya Singh shot the same with Mahira Sharma while Paras handled the camera. All the housemates have a fun time during this task.

Late at night, everyone went to wish Mahira Sharma as it is her birthday. Paras and Siddharth even tried to lift her up in order to give her birthday bumps. Meanwhile, Asim got into an argument with Paras after he asked Siddharth to put the blinds down. Mahira joined the argument in siding with Paras while their argument continued. Shefali walked up to them asking them to keep quiet as it gave Arti major anxiety.

