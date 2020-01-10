Sidharth-Shehnaaz's Patch Up, Vishal-Madhurima's On And Off Fights; Top Moments On BB13

Bigg Boss 13 has taken an interesting turn as the tasks, as well as the game plans on the contestants, have been changing every day. This season is also being touted to be one of the most successful seasons of the show so far. The season even got extended for five more weeks and the finale of the show will now be taking place on February 15. The week that just went by saw some high-octane drama inside the house which kept the viewers hooked to their seats. Let's take a look at some of the main highlights of the week gone by.

Here are some of the main highlights of Bigg Boss 13 from the last week

The much-awaited SidNaaz patch up

From the past few episodes, there was a strain in the bond of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth refused to speak to Shehnaaz despite her incessant coaxing. But in the last two episodes, the two have seemed to have resolved all their differences and have started bonding again. This has certainly come as a huge relief for all the SidNaaz fans out there.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's 'on and off' banter continued

Former lovebirds Vishal and Madhurima are known for their bitter-sweet relationship inside the house. This week saw a massive altercation between the two which led Madhurima to throw a sandal on Vishal. The scenario worsened when Vishal decided that any one of them can stay inside the house. But with the help of some other housemates, the two seem to have forgiven each other.

Sidharth Shukla's naughty banter with Madhurima

Sidharth seems to have started a mischievous and flirtatious banter with Madhurima which the masses are finding super adorable. Just like his camaraderie with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth is now occasionally flirting and pulling Madhurima's leg. This is also providing some comic relief to the tense atmosphere of the house. Needless to say, this was one of the most pleasing highlights of the last week.

