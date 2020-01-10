Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Dig At Rashami Desai Is Unmissable; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to soar high in the TRP charts due to the high octane entertainment dose. Thursday’s episode was full of drama as the contestants geared up to tickle the funny bone of the viewers with their standup comedy act.

This season has gained several headlines due to the constant altercations between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. So it was not a surprise when Sidharth took some hilarious digs at Rashami Desai during the Comedy Club task. The two have always been at loggerheads ever since they entered the show.

Sidharth takes some fun digs at Rashami during her act

The recent episode will see Rashami cracking some jokes at Shehnaaz Gill and offers her a jar full of 'attention' indirectly taking a dig at Shehnaaz's need for attention. To this, Sidharth tells Shehnaaz to tell Rashami that she has no need of the 'attention' as she is already getting a lot of it.

Rashami also tells Shehnaaz that the 'attention jar' is prepared by the doctors of NASA, to which Sidharth says that there are no doctors in NASA.

During Sidharth's act, the actor also takes a dig at Rashami telling that she always talks about people behind their back. He further says that when she will be out on a date with her boyfriend, she will not sit in front of him but behind his back.

Rashami says 'Sidharth being a man' is a joke

Sidharth can also be seen shouting at the end of Rashami's act that she should try to do at least something by herself. Not only Sidharth, but Rashami also goes on to roast him during her act. She tells 'Sidharth is a good man' which she immediately reveals to be a joke. It seems that the contestants taking some fun digs at each other in today's episode will definitely leave everyone laughing in splits.

