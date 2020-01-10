Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Kisses Asim Riaz To Tease Sidharth Shukla; Watch Video

The beginning of the week was a little disappointing for SidNaaz fans as a huge fight broke out between them. They were not on talking terms with each other for quite some time. But everything is well now and sorted and the duo, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have patched up and are back with each other. Soon after their patch-up, the duo has been seen goofing around with each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Fans are happy to see the duo SidNaaz together once again. In the recent episode, the viewers witnessed a shocking twist that took place between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. This time the viewers saw that Shehnaaz kissed Asim Raiz and the clip from the show is creating buzz among the audiences.

Check out the whole clip here:

Well, all this started while Sidharth, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill were seen hanging out and relaxing in the bedroom. The group was having a fun chat session together.

Just to irritate Shehnaaz a little, Sidharth tells her that she can do whatever she wants from today onwards. And it does not just stop there, to make her little jealous, he gives a kiss to Shefali on her cheeks and not once but twice.

Well, this all does not go down well with Shehnaaz and she tries to make Sidharth also jealous but the way he did. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth 'Ab tu ruk' and rushes out of the bedroom and goes to Asim who was seen sitting in the living.

Shehnaaz plants a kiss on his forehead and rushes back into the bedroom. While Asim was seen blushing everyone inside the house busted into laughter after watching all of it. While Sidharth's wicked smile stole the whole show and was the highlight of the whole scenario.

Check out tonight episode's promo video here:

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram / Sidharth Shukla Instagram / Asim Riaz Instagram

