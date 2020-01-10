Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Takes Over Comedy Club Stage With Taunts And Jokes

Bigg Boss 13 has taken an interesting turn as the tasks and the game plans on the contestants have been changing every day. This season is said to be one of the most successful seasons of the show so far. The season also got extended for five more weeks and the finale of the show will now be taking place on February 15.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry in the house has grabbed everyone's attention. The two are also considered as the finalists of the show already. The cute bonding between the two is loved by the fans. The fans have also suggested the name "SidNaaz" for the duo.

On the other hand, Rashami Desai has also created a massive buzz in the house. The Uttaran actor is also considered as one of the finalists in the house. Most of her fights with Sidharth Shukla are known by fans.

In recent episodes, Paritosh Tripathi has entered the house and they had set up a comedy club inside the house.

Two promos were shared by the makers of the show. In the first promo, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were fighting as usual except this time it was funny.

In the video, Sidharth was joking about Rashami having the habit of talking behind people's backs and in return, Rashami called Shehnaaz and gave her a bottle that said there are no doctors in NASA.

In the second video, Shehnaaz took over the stage and is ready to impress her fans with her comedy. Shehnaaz went on the floor and told Mahira that popularity is when people talk about you and you do not have to boast about yourself. Shehnaz later asked the audience to give her a standing ovation if they wish to see her getting married to Sidharth Shukla. Later, Shehnaaz asked Sidharth Shukla to call her after Bigg Boss.

Watch the promo here

