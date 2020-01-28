Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Blushes As Himanshi Khurrana Calls Herself His 'Ladyluck'

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached an exciting stage as the finale of the show is nearing. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are now competing hard to win the coveted title. Several romances have blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house over the past few seasons so the current season is also no exception. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s equation never failed to grab eyeballs right from the inception of the show.

Himanshi Khurana had entered the show as a wild card entrant. The Punjabi star developed a close bond with Asim Riaz in the house. When Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, it left Asim heartbroken. He also openly confessed his feelings for her several times. But now there are happier times again for 'AsiManshi' as Himanshi will re-enter the house in the upcoming episode to support Asim.

Himanshi calls herself Asim's lady luck

Asim inevitably becomes ecstatic on seeing her. He then goes on to ask her about her feelings for him. Himanshi then replies that she is his lady luck which was too endearing to behold. The makers of the show recently released a promo of the same. The promo ends with Asim going down on his knee and asking Himanshi if she would marry him while the latter blushes. Himanshi’s answer will probably appear in the upcoming episode.

The housemates will have their close family members and friends coming in to support them

Meanwhile, like Himanshi embraced the show to support Asim, the other housemates too had their close family members and friends coming in to support them. Sidharth Shukla had his close friend and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta enter the house again to support him. Rashami Desai had her close friend and evicted contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee to support her. Arti Singh will have her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah enter the house to guide her.

Video Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

