Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Celebrate Reunion Of Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurrana

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is nearing with each passing episode. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted trophy. Several romances have blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house in the past few seasons so the current season is also no exception. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s equation never fails to grab headlines.

Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry. The Punjabi star developed a close bond with Asim Riaz in the house. When Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, it left Asim heartbroken. He also openly confessed his feelings for her several times. So, inevitably, the fans were overjoyed when Himanshi re-entered the house to support Asim and also celebrated their reunion through the trend, #JabAsiManshiMet.

Asim will propose Himanshi in upcoming episode

Fans went gaga over their reunion which was truly endearing to witness. The viewers will also be in for another treat in the upcoming episode. Asim will also go on to propose Himanshi in the latest episode. Check out some of the tweets.

Netizens celebrate Asim's happy reunion with Himanshi

Fastest 10k like in the history of the BiggBoss #JabAsiManshiMet#KingAsim pic.twitter.com/KDPNwroj26 — ⚡Royal Squad Of Asim ⚡ (@RoyalSquadOfAs1) January 27, 2020

#JabAsiManshiMet

Seriously whn @realhimanshi meet her love @imrealasim ab tk ka sbse hasin😍 pall fr me #BiggBoss in dono ne dikha diya wht is love❣️😍 this called true love ..her daddu🐸..fule ni sma rhe#weloveasimansi #HeroicAsim — Shayera Sheikh (@SheikhShayera) January 27, 2020

Now @imrealasim is an official

"Jeeju" of Himanshians.



So no more Unnecessry drama for our jeeja ji !!



Let's support #AsimRiaz & make him the winner of #BB13 !!



Right @realhimanshi 😌😌#JabAsiManshiMet #KingAsim #HimanshiKhurrana — Puja Agarwal ᴾᵃⁿᵍᵃᴵⁿᵀʰᵉᵃᵗʳᵉˢ🤴🏻 (@puja23pu) January 27, 2020

Image and Video Courtesy: Royal Squad Of Asim Twitter, Nish Fangirl Twitter, Roshie Twitter

