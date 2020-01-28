The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Celebrate Reunion Of Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurrana

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz will have a happy reunion with his ladylove Himanshi Khurrana and their fans celebrated it on social media. See the tweets.

bigg boss 13

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is nearing with each passing episode. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted trophy. Several romances have blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house in the past few seasons so the current season is also no exception. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s equation never fails to grab headlines.

Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entry. The Punjabi star developed a close bond with Asim Riaz in the house. When Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, it left Asim heartbroken. He also openly confessed his feelings for her several times. So, inevitably, the fans were overjoyed when Himanshi re-entered the house to support Asim and also celebrated their reunion through the trend, #JabAsiManshiMet.

Asim will propose Himanshi in upcoming episode

Fans went gaga over their reunion which was truly endearing to witness. The viewers will also be in for another treat in the upcoming episode. Asim will also go on to propose Himanshi in the latest episode. Check out some of the tweets.

Netizens celebrate Asim's happy reunion with Himanshi

Image and Video Courtesy: Royal Squad Of Asim Twitter, Nish Fangirl Twitter, Roshie Twitter

 

 

