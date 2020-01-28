Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Asks Himanshi Khurana To Marry Him; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most popular seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. The next episode preview that was aired showed Asim Riaz getting all excited as Himanshi Khurana as make her entry into the house. Read what happened.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana To Revisit The House To Confess Her Feelings For Asim Riaz?

Asim Riaz to propose Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana grew close with the former declaring his feelings quite openly. However, she was eliminated before things could materialise between the two.

Now in the recent promo, Himanshi is seen making her return, for a moment, in the house. Seeing her there, Asim gets excited and happy as he keeps on kissing her cheeks. The promo ends with Asim going down on his knee and asking Himanshi if she would marry him? Himanshi’s answer will probably appear in the coming episode.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Pulling Sidharth And Rashami's Leg Will Leave You In Splits

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story has gained much limelight due to several reasons. Himanshi was reportedly engaged to someone else before she entered the house. Even after knowing that, Asim could not stop himself from falling for the Punjabi singer and he expressed his feelings quite honestly.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Calls Parag Tyagi A Hypocrite | Read Details

Himanshi Khurana’s engagement was called off due to everything that happened in the house, as stated by the show host, Salman Khan. As per reports, Himanshi too started developing feelings for Asim while she was in the house but could not take it further owing to her prior commitment. After getting eliminated, Himanshi was seen supporting Asim on social media platforms.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Calls Her Bigg Boss Journey 'one Heck Of A Rollercoaster'

Now after all the ups and downs, Himanshi Khurana is getting a chance to reveal what she feels about Asim in the same house where it began. As Asim has openly proposed her, fans are eagerly waiting to know her response. The upcoming episode will show her answer, which will air at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.