Bigg Boss Nominations: Which Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Have Been Nominated This Week?

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached a crucial stage as the finale of the show is nearing. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted title. There are eight contestants in the house and among them, four contestants have got nominated to get evicted this week.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants who are nominated this week are:

Sidharth Shukla

Vishal Aditya Singh

Shehnaaz Gill

Arti Singh

Bigg Boss voting process

One can vote for their favourite contestant through the Voot App. Install the Voot App from play store and search for Bigg Boss 13. Login the voting banner and vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

One can vote for their favourite contestant through MyJio App. Click on the Bigg Boss 13 voting banner on the MyJio App and vote for the person who you want to save.

Online Voot website: https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/

Visit this link and vote for your favourite contestant

Who will get evicted this week?

Sidharth Shukla, amongst the nominated contestants, has a lesser chance to get evicted because of his humongous fan following. Although he has made headlines several times for wrong reasons, he is well-known for his individual game strategy.

Shehnaaz Gill aka 'The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' has garnered a loyal fan base because of her cute nature. Her banter with Sidharth Shukla was much-loved by fans. However, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship has been a roller coaster ride. Fans would love to see more of it.

Arti Singh comparatively has gained less limelight throughout the season. However, during the BB Elite Club task, she was made to chop her hair and eat 20 chillies. After the task, she was much-appreciated.

Vishal Aditya Singh has most chances of getting evicted from the house this week. As compared to others, he has been less visible. He entered the show mid-way and hence fans couldn’t see more for him.

Stay tuned to find out who will get evicted this week!

