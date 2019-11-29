EXCLUSIVE: Himanshi Khurrana's Mother Approves Of Her And Asim Riaz

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have witnessed some mushy love brewing between two contestants, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. After Asim confessed his feelings for Himanshi, it seems like she developed a soft corner for him too. Asim also made a sweet dish for her on the occasion of her birthday along with a heart-shaped paratha which sent their fans into a frenzy. Not only that, but Asim also went on to call her the most beautiful woman on television. Recently Himanshi’s mother Suneet Kaur spoke to Republicworld in an exclusive interview and revealed to us about her opinion on Himanshi and Asim’s bond.

Himanshi's mother on her rapport with Asim

She said, "I feel Asim is a great guy and he genuinely cares for Himanshi. It is only him, Shefali Jariwala and Hindustani Bhau who really care for her. Maybe she has a more strong bond with the three of them. She also shared a strong bond with Sidharth Shukla before but now he is changed. I’m happy that Asim is taking care of her inside the house."

Talking about the negative responses that Asim and Himanshi’s equation is receiving from the viewers she said, "Bigg Boss is a big show which is aired on a huge platform and is viewed by thousands of people. The show is primarily created for entertainment. There are many equations which are formed inside the house. Himanshi is not engaged but is in a serious relationship but nobody has seen the future. There are many other couples in the house like Paras-Mahira and Shehnaaz-Sidharth. Himanshi and Asim’s rapport is that of true friendship and should be considered like that. A bond of friendship can exist between a boy and girl so people should not take it a negative manner."

The recent episode will see a fun banter between Rashami and Sidharth

The future episodes of Bigg Boss also promise a lot of fun banter. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will also see some lovey-dovey moments between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. In tonight’s show promo launched by the makers recently, the audience will also witness the duo sharing an intense bond. Despite having different personalities and starting with a few nasty brawls, Sidharth and Rashami have come to a point where they are being seen engaging in adorable banters. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

