Himanshi Khurana | All You Need To Know About The Birthday Girl

Television News

Himanshi Khurana is currently a participant in India’s most-watched television reality show, Bigg Boss 13. On her birthday, get to know the actress better.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana is an Indian model, singer, and actress from Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab. She is currently a participant in India’s most-watched Indian television reality show, Bigg Boss 13. On her birthday, which falls on November 27, we have collated some facts about the 28-year-old actress. Read to know more.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Vote: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Paras Get Nominated; Who Will Be Evicted Next?

All you need to know about Himanshi Khurana

Career

Himanshi Khurana is a well-known face of Punjab. Back in her home town, she has done movies that include Jeet Jangey Jahaan, Sadda Haq, Leather Life, Afsar, and 2 Bol. Himanshi made her debut in the Punjabi music industry with the song Jodi - Big Day Party in 2010. Later, in 2012, she starred in the music videos for Fasli Bateray and Izhaar. In 2013, Khurana was seen in Soch by Hardy Sandhu and the hit Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. The year 2015 proved to be very successful for Himanshi Khurana as she worked with many popular singers like Jassi Gill, Badshah, J Star, Ninja, Mankirt Aulakh, and others. In 2018, Himanshi Khurana made her debut as a singer with the song High Standard.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Fight Over A 'paratha'?

Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13

Her most recent song, I Like It, led to many controversies surrounding the actor and another famous name in the Punjabi industry, Shehnaaz Gill. Apparently, Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana were involved in a controversy after Shehnaaz passed some nasty comments on Himanshi’s new song. The controversy is not even a year old, and the two singers are seen together in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Himanshi entered the house as a wildcard entry on day 35 of this season. Her fans were very excited and eager to watch Himanshi in a reality show for the first time. Her fame has only increased after entering the house. Take a look at what the fans think about the celebrity:

Fan reactions

 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates | Salman Gets Furious At Housemates

 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | November 25 Written Update | Love Is In The Air

 

 

 

Published:
