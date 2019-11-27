Himanshi Khurana | All You Need To Know About The Birthday Girl

Himanshi Khurana is an Indian model, singer, and actress from Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab. She is currently a participant in India’s most-watched Indian television reality show, Bigg Boss 13. On her birthday, which falls on November 27, we have collated some facts about the 28-year-old actress. Read to know more.

All you need to know about Himanshi Khurana

Career

Himanshi Khurana is a well-known face of Punjab. Back in her home town, she has done movies that include Jeet Jangey Jahaan, Sadda Haq, Leather Life, Afsar, and 2 Bol. Himanshi made her debut in the Punjabi music industry with the song Jodi - Big Day Party in 2010. Later, in 2012, she starred in the music videos for Fasli Bateray and Izhaar. In 2013, Khurana was seen in Soch by Hardy Sandhu and the hit Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. The year 2015 proved to be very successful for Himanshi Khurana as she worked with many popular singers like Jassi Gill, Badshah, J Star, Ninja, Mankirt Aulakh, and others. In 2018, Himanshi Khurana made her debut as a singer with the song High Standard.

Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13

Her most recent song, I Like It, led to many controversies surrounding the actor and another famous name in the Punjabi industry, Shehnaaz Gill. Apparently, Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana were involved in a controversy after Shehnaaz passed some nasty comments on Himanshi’s new song. The controversy is not even a year old, and the two singers are seen together in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Himanshi entered the house as a wildcard entry on day 35 of this season. Her fans were very excited and eager to watch Himanshi in a reality show for the first time. Her fame has only increased after entering the house. Take a look at what the fans think about the celebrity:

Fan reactions

Unbelievable



The bias that Salman Khan has towards #ShehnaazGill is absolutely disgusting shocking pathetic n pukeworthy



Stay strong #HimanshiKhurana ! Stay strong dear#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar — Baby Driver 💥 🏏 (@MaheshShenoy12) November 23, 2019

Ye caller kon sa #BiggBoss dekh rahi hai. I doubt if that was caller of the week or an desperate attempt to demotivate #HimanshiKhurana & to make her look negative. That was gross. @realhimanshi is such a positive person among negative souls in the house. #BB13#BiggBoss13 — 𝓐𝓿𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓽 𝓢𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓱 𝓐𝓥𝓘 (@AvneetSOfficial) November 23, 2019

#HimanshiKhurana won in the Sultanai Akhada yesss :') I'm so proud of her, at least something to make her happy cause she was feeling so low.



I genuinely feel bad when she cried cause she got pure heart. #bb13 #BiggBoss13 — shinchan 🇮🇳 (@shinchan_asc) November 23, 2019

Many many HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY TO THE BEAUTIFUL PUNJABI KUDI @realhimanshi 😍



Stay Gorgeous

Stay beautiful

May god bless u #HimanshiKhurana#HappyBirthdayHimanshi pic.twitter.com/8WQS5RT4r7 — 🔥Nit✨🎧HK❤ (@2loveSK) November 26, 2019

