Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana To Get Evicted This Week? Fans Predict

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show which has been grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan who grills all the contestants in his own entertainment way every weekend. This season has been exceeding all the popularity levels so much so that makers have extended it by 5 weeks. This week, the nomination process amongst the contestants took place under the orders of housemate Sidharth Shukla who was the captain of the house. As a result, Sidharth nominated housemates Paras Chhabra, Himanshi Khurrana, Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai to be nominated for eviction. Since Paras was sent out of the house for his surgery, his name was removed from the nomination list.

Fans think Himanshi Khurrana may get evicted

The fans of the show have started predicting who will be out of the show this week. Netizens have mostly been pointing out housemate Himanshi Khurrana's name for eviction. Reportedly, Himanshi may face tough competition from Asim, Shefali and Rashami who have an impressive fan-following. There may be high chances that she will receive lesser votes as compared to the other nominated contestants. Take a look at the fan predictions here.

Himanshi 'll go.

Bas double eviction na kr de#WeSupportRashamiDesai — Maahi (Anti Rotians )🍪 (@RashmiDesaiFTW) December 5, 2019

This is the best thing i have seen in @BiggBoss 13 till now. 😂😂😂 Laga lo 100-100 ki Himanshi gai 😂😂😂 bas @BiggBoss ab apne mann se eviction cancel mat kar dena 🙏 @BiggBoss @Thekhabrri @Spotboye #SidharthaShukla pic.twitter.com/zyeDuJCUIi — Gopal mantri (@Gopalmantri7) December 5, 2019

I hope ke koi eviction na ho iss week...Which is very unlikely..Because @BiggBoss ko Himanshi ko kese bhi nikalna hai👎👎#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #LoneWarriorAsim — #Jaggu Duffer (@jagdishkkumar) December 5, 2019

HIMANSHI EVICTION WAS PRE PLANNED



Rigged show @BiggBoss Doob maro #BiasedBiggBoss #LoneWarriorAsim — Priya T Roshan 🎬 (@priya_roshan8) December 5, 2019

Vikas Gupta will soon enter the Bigg Boss house

The upcoming episode will also see the entry of Vikas Gupta. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 11 and is expected to bring some interesting changes in the game plan of the house. It will be also interesting to witness host Salman Khan's reaction on the ugly fight which took place between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

