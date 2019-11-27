Rashami Desai: When Her Outfits Were As Bold As Her Moves In Bigg Boss 13 House

Actor Rashami Desai is currently creating headlines with her unmissable performance in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has got the internet talking with her smart moves in Bigg Boss house. Rashami Desai's team has been keeping her social media handles active for fans. A few recent posts of the Uttaran actor from the Bigg Boss house has garnered much attention from her fans. We got a glimpse of Rashami's unique style game. Here's a list of Rashami Desai's best outfits in the Bigg Boss house so far.

Rashami Desai's on-point style game

On Tuesday, November 26, Rashami Desai sported a maroon jumpsuit. The frills on one side of her outfit looked different and classy. Her messy curls glammed up her overall look. With a pair of huge danglers, Rashami rocked the outfit in Bigg Boss house.

Rashami Desai re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house like as boss sporting a pastel pink ethnic two-piece. She stunned fans with her bold moves. Her frilly layered ghagra swung as she walked in. With straightened hair, Rashami was all decked up to be a part of the game again.

Rashami Desai’s blue outfit for Diwali was much-loved by her fans. Her lehenga was all about intricate embroidery and mirror work. Shades of blue and pink dazzled with lights. Once again, on that day, she stunned her fans with her sizzling moves.

The adventure of Bigg Boss 13 has been noteworthy for everybody who is and were related to it. In the recent episode, we saw some romantic moments between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai while Vishal Aditya Singh romanced Mahira Sharma as per a task that was given to them. The episode grabbed many eyeballs as Sid and Rashami's fans had been waiting for such a moment to take place between the two since the beginning of the show. Have a look at the latest promo.

