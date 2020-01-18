Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Mom's Statements Were Influenced By Akanksha Puri?

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw the emotional family week which also saw Paras Chhabra’s mother, Ruby Chhabra enter the house and have a teary-eyed reunion with her son. While she greeted everyone, when Paras introduced her to Mahira Sharma, she replied that now he should start taking a stand for himself. Paras then had a private conversation with his mother inside the house. The two had a mild dispute over Paras’ ongoing game inside the house.

Paras think that Akanksha has influenced his mother's statements

She started reprimanding Paras for his weakening game inside the house. She also added that Paras was more promising when he first entered the game and ever since he has become the ‘godfather’ of Mahira, his presence in the show is dwindling. Paras’s mother also told him that there will be many girls who will come and go in his life but his ultimate partner will be chosen by her only.

To this, Paras argues with her and tells her that he knows where is this coming from. This clearly points out at his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras’ mother had spent some time with Akanksha recently so some of her statements may have been influenced by her. According to media reports, Paras and Akanksha's relationship is going through a complicated phase and the latter was quite upset with his growing closeness to housemate Mahira.

Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Paras

If that was not enough, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will further shock the viewers. Salman Khan can be seen getting furious at Paras and also reveals that he is just using Mahira for the game. Paras disagrees with the Dabangg actor and he then goes on to make a shocking revelation that it was Akanksha who has asked him to inquire about the whole Mahira and Paras fiasco taking place in the house. It seems like things are not looking quite favourable for the KarnSangini actor in the upcoming episode. Are you excited for the latest episode? Let us know in the comments section.

