Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Remembers Asim Riaz On Propose Day, Fans Trend #AsiManshi

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Himanshi Khurrana remembered beau Asim Riaz on the occasion of Propose Day. Fans started trending #AsiManshi soon after that.

bigg boss 13

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love. To extend support to Asim Riaz, ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana also revisited the house recently during the Family Week. Asim did not leave any opportunity to profess his love for her and went down on his knees to propose her. Himanshi too confessed before the host Salman Khan that she loves Asim. Recently, on the occasion of Propose Day, Himanshi also remembered Asim and also shared a beautiful picture of his proposal. This sent all their fans into a frenzy. 

Himanshi shared a lovely post with Asim on Propose Day

The fans started trending #AsiManshi again

Himanshi's post made all the 'AsiManshi' fans go gaga and they soon started celebrating the bond between the two once again. Asim and Himanshi's relationship has often been the talking point of this season. Even though they were embroiled in several controversies, Himanshi always stood by Asim even after she got evicted. Check out some of their tweets. 

