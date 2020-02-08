Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Denies All Rumours Of Rift With Umar Riaz With This Post

In the past few days, Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed interesting revelations. Family members and connections of the housemates entered Bigg Boss house to support their loved ones. To extend support to Asim Riaz, ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana revisited the house.

Himanshi Khurana's relation with Umar Riaz

The Punjabi singer confessed her love for Asim Riaz while on the show. She seemed hesitant initially. Himanshi Khurana revealed that she could not express her feelings as someone close to Asim outside the house shunned her from doing it. Therefore, Twitterati pointed their guesses at Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz.

Did Himanshi Khurana unfollow Umar Riaz?

According to reports Himanshi Khurana unfollowed Umar Riaz on social media after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, netizens were also of the opinion that Khurana used Riaz’s name for her image after the breakup. On the other hand, some believe that she was distraught because of Umar Riaz’s interference. She could not be open about her love for Asim Riaz and looked hesitant and confused.

Khurana put an end to rumours

However, Himanshi Khurana broke the ice by tweeting about her relationship with Umar Riaz on social media. She took to Twitter and wrote that she did not give any interview regarding her love life. Khurana warned netizens to stay out of her life. Furthermore, she called Umar Riaz her family and said she respected him. Her tweet received many responses supporting the actor and thanking her for clearing the air.

Maine love life ko leke koi interview nahi dia ......... meri life mera decision ........ don’t create mess between me n umar ...... we are family I respect him ...... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 7, 2020

Good



This we expect from you.



Clear as real...to the point



Thanks for clearing it#StarBoyAsim — Mohit (@Mohitt05) February 7, 2020

Yayyy!!! Thank you so much HK!!! Much needed tweet!!! #StarBoyAsim — BiggBossFan 🌟 🆂🆄🅿🅿🅾🆁🆃🅸🅽🅶 🅰🆂🅸🅼 🌟 (@BBKiAsliFan3) February 7, 2020

Thats what we want mam we want u all to be together!#StarBoyAsim pic.twitter.com/jBVPFemzht — asimriazforever (@VadiwalaMurtaza) February 7, 2020

Thank you Mam.

Sab clear krne ke liye..😊🤗 — SHERNI-HIMANSHI (@SurajBatham10) February 7, 2020

