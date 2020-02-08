Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Denies All Rumours Of Rift With Umar Riaz With This Post

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana shuts netizens and clears the air about her relationship with Asiam Riaz's brother. She calls Umar Riaz 'family'

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

In the past few days, Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed interesting revelations. Family members and connections of the housemates entered Bigg Boss house to support their loved ones. To extend support to Asim Riaz, ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana revisited the house.

Himanshi Khurana's relation with Umar Riaz 

The Punjabi singer confessed her love for Asim Riaz while on the show. She seemed hesitant initially. Himanshi Khurana revealed that she could not express her feelings as someone close to Asim outside the house shunned her from doing it. Therefore, Twitterati pointed their guesses at Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz.

Did Himanshi Khurana unfollow Umar Riaz?

According to reports Himanshi Khurana unfollowed Umar Riaz on social media after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, netizens were also of the opinion that Khurana used Riaz’s name for her image after the breakup. On the other hand, some believe that she was distraught because of Umar Riaz’s interference. She could not be open about her love for Asim Riaz and looked hesitant and confused.

Khurana put an end to rumours

However, Himanshi Khurana broke the ice by tweeting about her relationship with Umar Riaz on social media. She took to Twitter and wrote that she did not give any interview regarding her love life. Khurana warned netizens to stay out of her life. Furthermore, she called Umar Riaz her family and said she respected him. Her tweet received many responses supporting the actor and thanking her for clearing the air.

