Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Fans 'expose' Biased Makers Of The Show? Check Tweet

The popular reality television show Bigg Boss 13 has had a lot of interesting episodes. The high octane drama-filled show has kept the fans glued to the television screens. The competition has also got tougher as the show is fast heading towards its final episode.

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its grand finale. However, with just a few days left for the final showdown, some fans are also calling out the makers for being biased towards none other than Sidharth Shukla.

Asim Riaz's fans slam Bigg Boss makers

Recently, a fan of contestant Asim Riaz shared a post on social media, showing how the makers have staged the Caller Of The Week to be ‘positive’ towards Sidharth Shukla even though it was directed to Shehnaaz Gill. The fan further claimed that the caller wanted to ask a negative question to Sidharth about his relationship with Shehnaaz but the makers asked her to direct the question towards Asim instead.

According to fans, this may have been staged to drift Asim and Shehnaaz apart as well as strengthen the ‘SidNaaz’ bond. The fan also shared a video screenshot of the chat which they had with the caller. Well, this has not gone down well with fans of Asim Riaz who are once again slamming the makers for being biased. The tweet since then has gone viral and has been retweeted over 4.9K times and liked by 5.9K users.

🔴 #BB13 EXPOSED



Caller of the week is a Shehnaz fan who wanted to ask a question to Shukkla but the makers forced her to ask the same question to #AsimRiaz since it was a negative question. #ColorsTV bias towards Shukkla exposed! Such a shame.@BollySpy @Spotboye @toitv pic.twitter.com/AKxqR6iQ44 — Fatima🌟: #AsimSquad (@tengg2005) February 8, 2020

There are high chances of a mid-week eviction

Talking further about the show, according to reports, the Weekend Ka Vaar will be filled with excitement as well as fun activities. It has been reported that there will also be an ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ held inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, the elimination may be postponed for a few days.

According to media reports, the elimination will be held in the middle of the week. This means that all the seven Bigg Boss 13 contestants - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra as well as Mahira Sharma will be entering the Finale Week together.

(Video Courtesy: Fatima Asim Squad Twitter)

