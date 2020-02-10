Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For February 08 And 09, 2020 | BB 13 Extended For 50 Years?

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it began. This weekend was also full of fights and drama. Read ahead to get the updates for February 08 and 09.

Bigg Boss 13 updates for February 08 and 09

Saturday

The episode started as the immunity task resumed and Rashami Desai got into an argument with Asim Riaz as he felt there was no point in doing the task. On the other hand, the buzzer rang and Siddharth Shukla got the keys. Meanwhile, Arti Singh got emotional as she worried that she will be the one eliminated next while Asim consoled her and talked to her. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra got the immunity card and Siddharth got into an argument with Rashami.

Arti talked to Siddharth while Shehnaaz Gill decided to stay away from them. Paras then came in with the announcement for the next task, according to which the housemates had to be divided into two teams and each team had to ensure that they get the other team members to react as they take on an emotionless face. Rashami, Arti and Asim were in one team and the rest of them were in the other. Mahira Sharma was the sanchalak of this task.

The task resumed and Paras went first, while Arti ended up laughing off when the topic about her marriage came in. Shehnaaz went next and took to her antics and then went away quickly, while Paras came back and the task continued. It was now time for the other team, and Asim went to Shehnaaz first and she laughed off on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Siddharth got annoyed at Shehnaaz for laughing off constantly and she asked him not to speak rubbish. Amidst this, Rashami and Mahira got into an argument as well. Arti went next after Rashami. Both Asim and Rashami seemed to be annoyed and Mahira got into an argument with Rashami and the team.

Sunday- Weekend Ka Vaar

The episode started as Shilpa Shetty welcomed the audience and shared her experiences with Bigg Boss over the past few years. She also talked about her Sunday binge which she prepared for Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan made a smashing entry on the stage and greeted everyone. He talked about how the journey of Bigg Boss 13 which began in September 2019 and will be ending on February 15th, 2020. Salman entered the house through ME-Tv and pulled Asim’s leg by talking about his biceps.

He then talked to the housemates about the finale and congratulated them for reaching the same. Salman teased them by saying that the show had been extended to March 2070. Thereafter, he gave them a situation wherein they had to pretend like they were in the show after 50 years. The housemates had to act on certain situations given by Salman. The task began in a fun way. Salman then talked to the housemates about the media conference that happened a few days back.

Later, Salman welcomed on stage his former co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She brought for Salman his favourite dessert. Thereafter, the two got involved in some fun banter. Salman further called Shilpa the fittest actor thereby praising her. She then shared her memories from inside the Bigg Boss house and whatever she made the housemates perform there. Salman hinted towards the fact that a show will happen after February 15th that will witness the marriage of someone who might be one of the housemates from Bigg Boss 13.

Salman also informed the audience about Shilpa’s comeback to the big screen with the movie, Nikamma. She then called on stage her co-actor, Shirley Setia who then sang Salman’s iconic song ‘Main Hoon Hero’ and Abhimanyu who is Salman’s former co-actor Bhagyashree’s son. Post that, they conducted a fitness test between Salman and Shilpa, who then answered certain questions. Thereafter, the Nikamma team took leave from Salman.

Salman informed the housemates that no one will leave from the house for the day. He, however, also said that one of the nominees will definitely get evicted the next day. Meanwhile, Siddharth and Shehnaaz tried to clear things with each other.

Siddharth said that he never thought of saving either Arti or Shehnaaz as his decision was very clear. Rashami and Arti tried to provide their own points of view. This led to a minor tiff between Siddharth and Rashami. He further said that he was sure about saving Paras.

Shehnaaz also got angry and got into a fight with Siddharth. He confronted Arti about whatever she said, post which the two of them got involved in an ugly spat. Salman signed off by saying that the next day will witness the last Weekend Ka Vaar wherein someone will get evicted.

