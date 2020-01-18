Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan's Stint Upsets Shilpa Shinde, Ex-winner Reveals SHOCKING Deets

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most controversial yet popular shows on the television right now. The show, Bigg Boss has always managed to grab several headlines in almost all of the seasons. This season saw many ex-contestants from the previous seasons gracing the show as a guest. Amongst them, is Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan who has now visited this season almost thrice. But it seems that this has not gone down well with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. In an interview with an online portal, Shilpa revealed that she was disappointed by the way Hina was introduced inside the house recently.

Shilpa Shinde was upset by Hina's introduction in the show

Bigg Boss had stated that it does not matter who was the winner during that season but Hina Khan was the best contestant in Season 11 before the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor entered the show. This has made Shilpa quite upset. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor also made some shocking revelations of her season. She said that the channel never wanted to make her the winner. She further revealed that it was only the immense love and demand of her fans which made her win the title of the winner.

Shilpa credited Salman Khan for supporting her

Shilpa further added that even the host, Salman Khan supported her during her stint in the show. Shilpa was also quipped on whether she would grace the ongoing season of the show as a guest if she is invited. To this she replied with a cryptic statement which said at this particular point of time, it is doubtful whether she would come on the show or not. Talking about the current season, Hina had entered the show recently for the third time to decide who would be the first member of the Bigg Boss Elite Club. The ultimate position was won by contestant Asim Riaz who defeated Shehnaaz Gill to secure the membership of the club.

