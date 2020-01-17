Hina Khan Shares The Motion Poster Of Her Upcoming Film 'Hacked'

Hina Khan is one of the highly acclaimed actors of the Indian Television industry who is stepping foot in Bollywood with her upcoming film titled Hacked. Hina has not only been one of the highly celebrated faces but also one of the highest-paid actors of the television industry. Hina is all set to rule over Bollywood now, as she has several Bollywood movies in her kitty including Vikram Bhatt's upcoming thriller Hacked. The makers of the film recently unveiled the motion poster of the film on social media.

Hina Khan to star opposite three male leads in Hacked

Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to announce her debut commercial film in Bollywood by sharing the motion poster of her upcoming film titled Hacked. Hina shared a sensuous motion poster of the film in which she is seen romancing one of the lead actors of the movie. Along with Hina, the film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the lead roles.

Along with the motion poster, Hina captioned the post writing, "Privacy is a myth. There is #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20." The plot of the movie will revolve around a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession. The shooting of the movie went on floors in August 2019 and is all set to hit the silver screens of February 7, 2020. Apart from Hacked, some of the upcoming Hina Khan's movies reportedly comprise Lines, Soulmate Wish List, and The Country of Blind.

Check out the motion poster of Hacked below:

