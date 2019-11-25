Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Called 'biased' Over THIS Move, Internet Left Unhappy

Netizens were left unhappy after the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 aired on TV. In the episode, Salman Khan was seen giving a piece of his mind to the contestants wherein he sided with Shehnaz Gill over Himanshi Khurana while discussing an incident that took place during the captaincy task. For those unaware, Gill got into a fight with Himanshi wherein the former was pushed twice. Fans and netizens however were convinced that it was Shehnaz Gill who provoked Himanshi first. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen scolding Himanshi for pushing Shehnaz and losing her temper. This did not go down well with the netizens who called the actor 'biased'.

Netizens called Salman Khan 'biased'

What about Shehnaaz Gill? She pushed #AsimRiaz and even pulled his hair 🙄#HimanshiKhurana#StayStrongHimanshi — Pratibha (@Pratibha_____) November 24, 2019

Unhappy with host decision.this is not done!!

Why so much negativity towards #HimanshiKhurana

Sana is fake,dramaqueen,uses bad language then also Salman supports her..👎#BiggBoss13#BB13 — ✨ᑎᗴᕼᗩ ᔕᕼᗩᖇᗰᗩ 💋 (@Nehusharmaa) November 24, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 is going on and full fledgedly entertaining the viewers. This show over the last two months has gained a lot of viewership. In a recent Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) TRP report, it was seen that Bigg Boss 13 has reached the top 10 list of most viewed shows in India. This has sparked rumours that the show will be going on for an extra month than planned.

It is speculated that Bigg Boss 13 will now end in February 2020 rather than January 2020. The equation of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will also play a key role in getting viewership as the best of friends in the first month turned out to be bitter enemies now. Sidharth and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who hated each other, are now seen in bonding and are forming a cute love story. All these twist and turns are showing that the viewers are excited to see the show getting an extension. We might see some new facing in coming times which will just be more fun to watch Bigg Boss 13.

