Bigg Boss 13: Is The Hit Reality Show Getting A Month's Extension?

Bigg Boss 13 is going on and full fledgedly entertaining the viewers. This show over the last two months has gained a lot of viewership. In a recent Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) TRP report, it was seen that Bigg Boss 13 has reached the top 10 list of most viewed shows in India. This has sparked rumours that the show will be going on for an extra month than planned. Many fans are seeing this as a piece of good news and are anticipating that the show gets an extension after looking at the recent twists and turns that the show has done.

Bigg Boss 13: Good news for fans

These rumours come after the fans have appreciated Bigg Boss 13 not only because of the contestants but also due to the spirit of the game show. The viewers want to see more of the show as the twists and turns are a lot more entertaining than the previous seasons. Major rumours started making rounds on the internet saying that due to such a good response from the viewer’s, the makers of the show and Colors channel decided to extend the show with wild card entries and running some new permutations and communications. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same yet.

It is speculated that Bigg Boss 13 will now end in February 2020 rather than January 2020. The equation of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will also play a key role in getting viewership as the best of friends in the first month turned out to be bitter enemies now. Sidharth and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who hated each other, are now seen in bonding and are forming a cute love story. All these twist and turns are showing that the viewers are excited to see the show getting an extension. We might see some new facing in coming times which will just be more fun to watch Bigg Boss 13.

