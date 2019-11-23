Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Asks Asim Riaz To Walk Out Of The Show

Bigg Boss 13 has evidently become one of the most talked-about reality TV shows in India. A wide range of controversies have taken place on the show and one contestant has reportedly grabbed maximum attention. The 26-year-old model Asim Riaz has created a buzz ever since he made his entry on the show. Asim Riaz has had a tiff with Siddharth Shukla. According to reports, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were best of friends, but as Siddharth began talking to Shehnaz Gill who is not in good terms with Asim. That's when differences started brewing between Siddharth and Asim.

Currently, netizens are already divided between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. To add to it, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is all set to give them a reality check in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. In the promo, Salman is seen giving Siddharth Shukla a warning and also ask Asim Riaz to walk out of the show.

Fans must be delighted to know that the courtroom session is back on Bigg Boss 13 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. In the promo, one can see how Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are guilty this time. Salman, while talking to Siddharth Shukla, who has been one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house, asks him whether he assumes if he is tall and powerful. After stating that, Salman challenges Siddharth to come face-to-face with him in real life.

Salman also spoke to Asim Riaz. When Asim said that his self-respect was hurt, Salman questioned him if it was his ego or self-respect. Paras was heard telling Salman that Asim provoked Siddharth by pushing him through his shoulder. On hearing that, Asim refused on doing any such thing. Asim said that if he would have done such a thing he is ready to walk out of the show. This is the time when Salman Khan asked Asim to walk out of the show.

