'Bigg Boss 13' House Undergoes Makeover For ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, Pics Inside

The wedding based reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features former Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their significant others. It has been revealed that the format of the show is quite similar to that of Bigg Boss. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to finalise five people each, who will then go inside a house.

After February 19, 2020 episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a few pictures of the house were leaked online. Though it was revealed on the show itself that Bigg Boss 13 is being converted into a 'Shaadi wala ghar'. From the pictures, it is quite evident that the theme of the house is love. Check out the house of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge here.

The house of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

The former Bigg Boss 13 and now Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house is filled with bright colours and has hues of red to bring out the feeling of a wedding. The couch has love themed throw pillows on them. The house also has a King and Queen bedroom, which is different from the room that the contestants will sleep in. The King and Queen room has two separate double beds, each decorated with red bed sheets and white pillows with red hearts on them. There is however no update on whether or not the famous BB in front of the Bigg Boss 13 house have been renovated.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will be seen playing an important role in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While Sidharth Shukla will be seen helping Shehnaaz Gill find an eligible suitor, Rashami Desai will run to Paras Chhabra’s rescue with the girls. The official Twitter account of Colors TV has been promoting the show- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge extensively. While Shehnaaz Gill’s part in the upcoming show was revealed on Bigg Boss 13 itself, Paras being a part of the show was revealed much later.

