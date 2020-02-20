'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update February 19: Hunt For Partners Comes To An End

The February 19, 2020 episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge started without the host Manish Paul. The substitute host stated that he was the cameraman for Bigg Boss 13, he joked about Shehnaaz Gill flipping and switching sides, as well as Paras Chhabra, being the reason behind the tasks getting ‘radd’. Manish Paul returns to the stage and reveals that today is the final day of selection. Rashami Desai is already present and so is Heena, who was missing from the stage yesterday.

When asked why Heena was missing, she stated that she wanted to give her good friend Jasleen a chance to make an impression. Jasleen revealed that they are friends, however, that dynamic might change. Heena asks Jasleen about her past relationship on the Bigg Boss 12 show and Jasleen answers her burning questions. Rashami Desai says all the girls are Quick, Sanjana when it comes to speaking, Jasleen when it comes to grace and the one who is like a fiery red chilly is Heena. Manisha Paul calls Sidharth Shukla on the stage. Sidharth Shukla reveals that he is happy with the way things are going, he also stated that he is sure Shehnaaz Gill is going to ‘flip’ towards the end. Shehnaaz Gill jokingly tells Sidharth Shukla to sit away from Rashami Desai and when he asked her if he can talk to her if she talks. Shehnaaz jokingly said that he cannot and that he will have to take permission.

Final day for the hunt of the partners

The first girl to come on the stage of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is Ankita Shrivastav, who gets Gajar ka halwa for Paras Chhabra and even feeds him the delicacy. Rashami says that she wants to test her, the test is that Ankita will get blindfolded and she has to guess the ingredients in the food she is fed. Rashami Desai mixes a few ingredients and feeds Ankita, who guesses all 4 out of 4 correctly. Paras is impressed that she is doing so much to impress him. Sidharth suggests that Paras agrees with him and he states that he had accepted her the minute he laid his eyes on her, so, he accepts her.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai leave, but while leaving, Sidharth tells Shehnaaz Gill that he will be there whenever she needs him. The next person to enter the stage of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is Akash Tandon, who states that people call him Mohit. He professionally plays with expressions and after he performs, he calls all the girls and boys to do it. Although Shehnaaz Gill finds him very entertaining, he gets rejected.

The next person to enter the stage of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is Navdeesh Kaur, who is a very talkative, Punjabi girl. She is a fan of Paras Chhabra; however, she reveals that she didn’t like him in Splitsvilla, but she liked him in Bigg Boss 13. When asked, Paras Chhabra stated that he would like to go on a date with her. On the date, she feeds Paras some Rajma Chawal with her own hand and drinks Lassi with him as well. After eating, the pair go on a walk and do a romantic dance on the song Samjhawan. Navdeesh is overjoyed as she gets selected!

Manish Paul then reveals that Paras Chhabra has now selected 5 girls, however, Shehnaaz Gill has only selected 4 guys. She is confused and she hence calls for Sidharth Shukla, who comes to her rescue. He tells her that they should meet one more guy for her.

The next guy to enter is Dr Mayank Agnihotri. The reason behind why he wants to marry Shehnaaz Gill is for two reasons, firstly because she is super sweet, and secondly because she has shown a lot of courage as she has fought with her family and has faced all odds. He also said that she is an inspiration to many. He is 41 years old and revealed that he was married previously, however, he has been divorced for 5 years. Sidharth Shukla says that he has clarity and experience and hence gives him a 10/10 on the jhelo meter. Sidharth Shukla suggests that Shehnaaz Gill should say yes to the man. Shehnaaz Gill agrees and says yes to him.

What is an advantage card?

Rashami Desai returns on the stage and she is joined by Sidharth Shukla. Rashami and Sidharth reveal that they have an advantage card, which has a big advantage to the person who gets it. The person who gets the card must have a compatibility factor with Paras and Shehnaaz. For Paras Chhabra, Rashami revealed that the advantage card goes to Jasleen. While, for Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla reveals that the advantage card shouldn’t go to anyone as no one needs it and that they are all are strong. However, he gives the card to Balraj as he will make Shehnaaz laugh and keep her happy. Everyone is called on stage as Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra go to ‘Shaadi wala ghar’, and the contestants follow.

