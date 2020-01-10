Bigg Boss 13 House Welcomes Popular Chef Vikas Khanna For A Cooking Challenge

The last episode of Bigg Boss 13 welcomed popular chef Vikas Khanna for a cook-off challenge. Vikas Khanna, after leaving the house, said that he thoroughly enjoyed giving instructions to the contestants. For the task, all the contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house were divided into two teams.

The contestants had to make a delicious dish that would win the taste test. Chef was also seen instructing the housemates as to what to prepare. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Vikas Khanna said that he is so trained in giving instructions to the chefs that it was the first time that he was instructing someone in the kitchen and people were talking among themselves. Then he had to remind himself that they are not professional chefs.

When the task ended Sidharth Shukla said that it seems like all the contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house are graduates in cooking. Chef Vikas Khanna gave a quirky reply to him by saying that everyone has just entered the nursery class.

The team that won the task included Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Giving feedback about the cooking skills of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Vikas said that Rashami’s team was all over the place and that they were disorganised.

On the other hand, Paras’s team was very focused. However, Rashami’s team eventually won the task despite being disorganised. The dishes prepared by the housemates included upma, tomato rice, carrot kheer, paalak parantha.

Khanna further added that it was nice to see all the contestants cook but it was also important to see how they used oats in making a simple dish. He gave an example saying that using a handful of oats in carrot kheer can increase the nutrition quotient of the dish.

As a victory gift, the chef prepared a lavish spread of delicacies for the winning team. He prepared baked vegetable, tarts, paneer roulade, arancini balls, and black forest cake. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants relished on the tasty food items made by Vikas and his team.

