Vikas Khanna: The Star Chef And His Famous Restaurants You Need To Visit Atleast Once

Vikas Khanna is an Indian Michelin star chef, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian. Famous for his expertise in robust Indian and Asian flavours, chef Khanna has managed to revolutionise the Indian cuisine on international platforms with his signature dishes. Chef Vikas Khanna has hosted a show named Twist of Taste and has been a judge and guest judge on MasterChef Australia in season 6, Kitchen Nightmares, and Hell's Kitchen. His documentaries on food have been shown in Columbia, Harvard, Princeton, Oxford Universities and many film festivals too.

Junoon

Vikas Khanna was the first Indian to receive the Michelin Star Chef with his restaurant, Junoon. The restaurant is located in Manhattan in New York City. Vikas expresses his love for his restaurant by saying that Junoon means passion and he has set up the restaurant with Rajesh Bhardwaj, a Delhi-born food services entrepreneur in New York, in 2009. The restaurant is spread over 25,000 sq ft in the heart of Manhattan and even has a waitlist of over three months for the guests. He also said that there are billionaire guests from America and overseas who fly in their private jets only for a meal at Junoon.

Kinara by Vikas Khanna

Kinara is described as a ‘journey of the senses and an explosion of flavour.’ The restaurant is located in the JA Lake View Hotel, Dubai. According to reports, at Kinara, the ever-innovative Khanna offers an array of Indian dishes that combine his love for subtlety and spice in mouth-watering ways.

Vikas Khanna considers the Dalai Lama his hero. He says that he is planning to open a restaurant in Bodh Gaya (Bihar). It will be his tribute to the Dalai Lama, as the Dalai Lama has been an inspiration through his life.

