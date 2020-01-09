The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: #Sidnaaz Trends As Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Bury Their Differences

Television News

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed Shehnaaz & Sidharth Shukla reigniting their friendly relationship post their brawl last week. Here are the details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the few shows, which has managed to get the audience hooked. Besides entertaining the audience with its unique tasks and Weekend ka Vaar episodes, the much-controversial show has been constantly creating headlines for its contestants' infamous bond. As showed in the recent episode of the show, contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who were at loggerheads with each other, solved their differences, which set the internet into a frenzy. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 08 | Shehnaaz And Siddharth Patch Up?

Fans react to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s bond

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill burying their differences and conjectures about each other, as the celebrity-duo were seen continuing their cute banter once again. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla indulged in a fight last week when Sidharth teased Shehnaaz. An outraged Shehnaaz also slapped Sidharth Shukla for his indecent comments on her. Later, the Punjabi actor broke down, expressing her anger on Shukla. While there is indeed no end to their fights and their respect for each other inside the house, there also does not seem to be an end to the love that fans have been showering upon the duo for the longest time now. Take a look at how fans reacted when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz took off to a new start, burying their indifferences.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Gets Cosy Once Again With Ex-Vishal Aditya Singh

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Flirts With Madhurima Tuli, Duo Exchange Flying Kisses

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tries To Dig Deeper Into Sidharth-Rashami's Relationship

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
SC QUESTIONS RATIONALE OF PLEA
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL