Bigg Boss 13: #Sidnaaz Trends As Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Bury Their Differences

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the few shows, which has managed to get the audience hooked. Besides entertaining the audience with its unique tasks and Weekend ka Vaar episodes, the much-controversial show has been constantly creating headlines for its contestants' infamous bond. As showed in the recent episode of the show, contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who were at loggerheads with each other, solved their differences, which set the internet into a frenzy. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 08 | Shehnaaz And Siddharth Patch Up?

Fans react to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s bond

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill burying their differences and conjectures about each other, as the celebrity-duo were seen continuing their cute banter once again. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla indulged in a fight last week when Sidharth teased Shehnaaz. An outraged Shehnaaz also slapped Sidharth Shukla for his indecent comments on her. Later, the Punjabi actor broke down, expressing her anger on Shukla. While there is indeed no end to their fights and their respect for each other inside the house, there also does not seem to be an end to the love that fans have been showering upon the duo for the longest time now. Take a look at how fans reacted when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz took off to a new start, burying their indifferences.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Gets Cosy Once Again With Ex-Vishal Aditya Singh

Kala teeka for #SidNaaz plz @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND plan something so they confess their love show them there journey together or Sid's scenes from secret room missing Sana so that her confusion that Sid doesn't love her.. is changed #SidNaazForever https://t.co/JBoc5u93gv — priyanka vatsh3 (@PVatsh3) January 8, 2020

If Sana was using Sid for the game, she wouldn’t fight with him. She would politely agree to everything and not demand respect and love from him. Maybe she still thinks of Paras as a friend, but she DEFINITELY does not love him- especially not over Sid. #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz — shehnaazfan (@shehnaazfan5) January 9, 2020

"Tu jo kahayga woh mei nahi karungy but Tere liyay Mei kuch bhi karungy"



Aaj kal Yay High Pony kar rahi hain♥️🙈😂#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/173X5u6OZE — RAMAISHA (@RAMAISHA3) January 8, 2020

The most precious moment of today's episode and I loved each moment of yours I just can't get over #SidNaaz y u r shoo cute yr and how❤🥰

U make me laugh and cry❤u have not idea how important u both r for each other bcz u r together yet that's y.#SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/uF7ApxpURc — sid ki deewani (@AnamKha66678662) January 8, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Flirts With Madhurima Tuli, Duo Exchange Flying Kisses

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tries To Dig Deeper Into Sidharth-Rashami's Relationship

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.