Bigg Boss 13 Nominations Begin With Major Fights Between Vishal-Mahira, Rashami-Shehnaaz

Tensions are rising high as Bigg Boss 13 enters its fourth week and is inching closer towards the finale. After the New Year celebration in the house, it seems like that conflicts and altercations have resumed again amongst the housemates. To further add fuel to the fire was the open nomination process which took place inside the house.

The prime target in the latest episode was contestant Mahira Sharma during the whole nomination process. Things started getting ugly once Vishal Aditya Singh nominated Mahira Sharma stating the reason that she is a big zero without the support of her close friend Paras Chhabra in the show.

The nomination process saw the contestants lashing out at each other

This did not go down well with Mahira who lashed out at Vishal and Madhurima saying they are zero even after being together on the show and that they should start showing their game.

Furthermore, Rashami Desai also lashed out at Mahira and said that she lacks an individuality in the game while Shefali Bagga nominated Mahira saying that she tends to make a huge deal out of her cooking duty. There also occurs a huge fight between Shefali Bagga and Paras Chhabra where Shefali accuses him of disrespecting her profession.

Shehnaaz goes on to nominate Rashami with a special power given by Bigg Boss

However, Paras lashes back at her saying that she has a habit of playing the 'media card' for gaining sympathy. Shefali Zariwala and Asim Riaz's enmity also intensifies when Asim nominates her by saying that he does not deserve her friendship. Shefali also goes on to lie down at his feet imitating Sidharth Shukla's past action. To this, Asim says that she is also getting influenced by his former friend turned foe, Sidharth.

Furthermore, Bigg Boss also gives an opportunity to the captain of the house, Shehnaaz Gill to nominate one of the saved contestants. She goes on to nominate Rashami and jokingly tells her to stay away from Sidharth.

