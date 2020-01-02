Kushal Punjabi Death: Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur Bids Farewell To Her Friend

Dalljiet Kaur, ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 13, bid farewell to her 2019 by remembering her close friend Kushal Punjabi. The actor wrote an emotional note remembering all the good and bad times when Kushal stood with her. Dalljiet penned down about the bond between the two and also shared some snaps of Kushal and his son Kian.

Dalljiet Kaur's post for Kushal Punjabi

Dalljiet Kaur was reportedly traumatised about the death of her close friend, Kushal Punjabi. The actor shared an emotional post on New Year’s Eve. She posted some snaps of Kushal and his son Kian and also wrote an emotional note for him in the caption.

Also Read| Kushal Punjabi's memorable journey from Television to Bollywood. Read

She wrote that as she steps into the end of an era and as a decade comes to an end, she is rounding it up with the memories of a pure soul that inspired her and helped her in the toughest days of her life. The actor further mentioned that Kushal’s words still echo in her mind and would do the same for the rest of her life. Kaur added that Kushal would always be alive in her heart whenever she would need strength. Showing her love for her friend, she said that she knew that whenever he said anything, he meant it literally. Dalljiet further added that as she sits in her house with his memories pouring in her heart on this New Year’s Eve, she wants to tell him that how much she loves him and that she will miss him.

Also Read| Dalljiet Kaur's heart-warming photos with son Jaydon are unmissable

Kushal Punjabi’s death has resulted in a wave of reactions from many prominent faces in the industry. Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to condole the death of his close friend Kushal Punjabi’s death. In the post, Karanvir stated that Kushal’s demise has shocked him and that he is still in denial. Karanvir added that he knows that Kushal is in a happier place, admitting that Kushal’s way of living life inspired him a lot. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra’s post here.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur and Devoleena fire back at critics with Insta posts, see pics

Also Read| Kushal Punjabi Death: Chetan Hansraj Reveals Reason Behind The TV Actor's Suicide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.