Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Exposed; Fan Shares PROOF Of Her Visiting Sidharth's Residence

Bigg Boss 13's recent episodes had Rashami Desai levelling some serious allegations against Sidharth Shukla which shocked all the housemates including the viewers. But it seems like one of the fans of the show has just managed to expose the Uttaran actor through a series of tweets.

According to the tweets, Rashami claimed that she had allegedly blocked Sidharth from her social media but the actor had shared some pictures with him throughout shooting for their show, Dil Se Dil Tak. The tweet further shows that Rashami is chilling with Sidharth along with the cast of their show at his house when she claimed that she has never been to his house.

The fans' tweet shows that Rashami used to regularly share pictures with Sidharth

The fan also tweeted a picture which has the screenshot of Rashami wishing Sidharth on his birthday with a selfie. Rashami had also revealed to Salman Khan that she never spoke to Sidharth for the first nine months of their working together but the fan also shared a picture where he wrote that Rashami used to occasionally share selfies with Sidharth from their initial shooting days.

The fan also shared some screenshots from Rashami's older interviews with an online portal where she can be seen heaping praises on Sidharth as a co-star. Check out the tweet below.

#RashamiDasai has been maligning #SidharthShukla 's image since weeks by lying in front of the cameras. She had said that she blocked him from SM. On the contrary she used to post pics with him throughout the

show. 👇#BB13 @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/ideNuIfklJ — Yashaswini (@yashaswinimathu) December 31, 2019

Rashami lashed out at Sidharth with some serious allegations

Now, this may come as a shocking revelation for everyone given that Rashami had previously raised objections at Sidharth from their past interactions. She said he made several creative changes on the sets of the show and that he verbally abused her too on the sets.

She also said that their last phone conversation ended on a bitter note wherein she even blocked him and that he forcibly came to apologize to her with the help of their common friend and co-contestant, Arti Singh. Sidharth on his part also revealed that Rashami stalked him all the way to Goa.

