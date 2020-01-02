Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Confesses That She Needs A Partner Like Sidharth Shukla?

Bigg Boss 13 has some larger than life entertainment in store for all their fans, this New Year. While some equations are growing stronger inside the house, some are taking the turn for the worse. But come what may, the bond between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill remains untouched and seems to be blossoming with each passing day. The latest episode saw Arti Singh pulling the duo's leg by asking them how do they feel about each other. Sidharth replies to Arti saying that he likes Shehnaaz as a friend which seems to upset here. Sidharth further says that he 'likes nothing but everything about her.'

Shehnaaz confesses that she needs a partner like Sidharth

Shehnaaz almost goes on to confess her feelings about Sidharth and says that she loves him as well as needs him on the show. Shehnaaz also says that she wants a partner like Sidharth in the future who can take care of her. The two go on to share some more adorable banter which was surely a treat for all the 'Sidnaaz' fans out there. While this brought some light moments inside the house, the vibe was also tense as there was an ugly fight between Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai over the cooking duty in the latest episode. Rashami tells Shehnaaz that during her captaincy tenure, the lunch and dinner are prepared at the same time.

Mahira lashes out at Rashami over the cooking duty

This angers Mahira as it is her duty to prepare lunch for everyone. Mahira also lashes out at Rashami and claims that she is the only one in the house who prepares the food maximum times for everybody. The latest episode will see an ugly spat between Sidharth and Asim Riaz. It all started with Sidharth calling Asim a cry baby for constantly complaining of getting hurt during the tasks. However, this infuriated Asim who goes on to drag Sidharth's late father in the altercation. Asim also tells Sidharth to say the same thing to his father. Sidharth goes on to say that his father is no more in this world. To this, Asim goes on to make an extremely insensitive and a derogatory remark which also angers Arti Singh. She also lashes out at Asim for his insensitive comment.

