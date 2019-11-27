Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Singh And Hindustani Bhau To Take Their Ugly Spat Outside The House

While Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla re taking a break from their spats and abuses, another enmity has been brewing recently in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Vishal Aditya Singh and Hindustani Bhau have been throwing daggers against each other. The latest promo also teases a spat between the two.

Hindustani Bhau vs Vishal Singh

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants are currently busy with the classroom tasks. The student with the most apples will be winning the captaincy for the week. While Hindustani Bhau was made into a Hindi professor. Vishal, as a part of the task, went to paint Bhau's scooter with rude words.

The latest promo posted on the Instagram account of Colors TV shows Hindustani Bhau and Vishal red with anger. Vishal can be seen asking Bhau to stop calling him with words like 'tu' and behave respectfully with him. Vishal also said that the blood in their veins are the same so there is no need to behave superior. Bhau gets up angrily and stands very close to Vishal as he screams in retort. Bhau asks him to not interfere.

Hindustani Bhau further asks Vishal to not point his finger at him. Bhau warns Vishal that if they had not been in the Bigg Boss house, and if they would have met outside, he would have shown his real avatar. Vishal also says that he is not scared of anyone and is ready to face him outside. Hindustani Bhau finally throws the challenge in the air and asks him to meet outside of Bigg Boss 13.

