Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Faces The Wrath Of Netizens For Her Romance With Asim Riaz

Television News

Bigg Boss 13: Asim has confessed his feelings for Himanshi. However, netizens are not considering this as love and they are angry at Himanshi. Read here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have witnessed sparks fly between the two contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. After Asim confessed his feelings for Himanshi, it seems like netizens are not approving of their alleged romance. Netizens are giving mixed reactions to the equation between the two contestants. While some appreciated their bond, while others called it fake so they can gain more prominence on the show. Reportedly, Himanshi is already engaged with someone, so, inevitably this new bond did not go down well with some viewers.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Kisses Himanshi Khurana On Her Birthday; Love Is In The Air?
 

 

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurrana's Love Story Is Fake, Claim Fans

Recently, Asim Riaz opened up about his feelings for Himanshi Khurana and everyone else inside the house knew that the two share a strong bond. Himanshi turned a year older and received a special surprise from Asim. He went to meet Himanshi at midnight and as he sang 'Happy Birthday' for her. He also fed her the pudding that he made and wished her. Asim also went on to call Himanshi the most beautiful woman in the world. In today’s episode, audiences will witness them sharing interesting chemistry. Himanshi is seen hugging him and showing Bigg Boss her second cake that was made by Asim. She then thanks him and kisses him on his cheek. Watch the promo here.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Asks Asim Riaz To Walk Out Of The Show

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: #SidNaaz Fans Go Frenzy After Sidharth And Shehnaaz's Flirty Banter

 

 

