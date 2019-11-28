Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Faces The Wrath Of Netizens For Her Romance With Asim Riaz

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have witnessed sparks fly between the two contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. After Asim confessed his feelings for Himanshi, it seems like netizens are not approving of their alleged romance. Netizens are giving mixed reactions to the equation between the two contestants. While some appreciated their bond, while others called it fake so they can gain more prominence on the show. Reportedly, Himanshi is already engaged with someone, so, inevitably this new bond did not go down well with some viewers.

I guess #HimanshiKhurrana is tryng to play her game with #AsimRiaz which is nt gona work as audience is nt fool we can c wht is right n wrng and yes #ShefaliZariwala is plying a clean game just tht she is trusting her group alt I wish she goes with #RashamiDesaiRulingBB& #Devo — Abby14 (@Abby1424018746) November 28, 2019

Biggest n toughest task in the house is done by #HimanshiKhurrana by trying to keep away from #Asim 😄😄😄😜 kitna tough job he yaar aur kitna koshish kar rahi he wo..mein toh chao ko pyaar karti hu..par tumse bhi flirting karungi 🤣 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Trupti_g (@Prettyparatha) November 28, 2019

#HimanshiKhurana is making a fake love angle with #AsimRiaz because they both want to create something like #SidNaaz to take on #SidNaz. Both #Asim and #Himanshi said they r not single so creating fake drama4d show.#BB13 #BigBoss13 @BiggBoss — Mumtaz Bhalla (@MumtazBhalla) November 26, 2019

Recently, Asim Riaz opened up about his feelings for Himanshi Khurana and everyone else inside the house knew that the two share a strong bond. Himanshi turned a year older and received a special surprise from Asim. He went to meet Himanshi at midnight and as he sang 'Happy Birthday' for her. He also fed her the pudding that he made and wished her. Asim also went on to call Himanshi the most beautiful woman in the world. In today’s episode, audiences will witness them sharing interesting chemistry. Himanshi is seen hugging him and showing Bigg Boss her second cake that was made by Asim. She then thanks him and kisses him on his cheek. Watch the promo here.

