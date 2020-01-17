Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Mother DISAPPROVES Of His Friend Mahira Sharma; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is fast turning out to be one of the most controversial seasons of all times. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they adore and support. Bigg Boss had recently introduced the captaincy task titled Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha wherein all the housemates will get an opportunity to meet their family members. In the upcoming episode, the fans will see Paras Chhabra's mother visit the house. While she has an emotional reunion with her son, it seems that she was not very pleased to meet Paras' 'close friend' in the house, Mahira Sharma.

Paras' mother tells him not to be Mahira's 'godfather'

By the looks of the sneak peek of the episode which was revealed by the makers, the viewers saw Paras introducing Mahira to his mother but soon she tells him to focus on the game instead. Later on, it is also seen that Paras' mother can be seen telling him that his game has been going down ever since he has become the 'godfather' of Mahira on the show. She also advises Paras to stop with all the hugs and kisses with Mahira. She also makes a statement saying that 36 girls like Mahira will come and go from his life but his ultimate match will be fixed by his mother only. Watch the video here:

Paras was criticized by Shehnaaz's father

It is not a hidden fact that Paras has been lashed out at by Shehnaaz Gill's father. The latter accused him of creating an enemity between Shehnaaz and Mahira which also did not go down well with him. If that was not enough, Mahira's mother indirectly told him to not get too cozy with her daughter and to let her speak for herself. It seems that all this has disappointed Paras' mother who does not want any more accusations at her son. It will be interesting to see the reactions of the fans after the upcoming episode.

Promo Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter

