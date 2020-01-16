Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Angry With Shehnaaz Gill's Father

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

Bigg Boss had recently introduced the captaincy task titled Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha in Wednesday’s episode, wherein contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh were locked in a haunted forest's setup. However, temptations, in the form of family members, entered the house but the twist here was that if the contestants went ahead to meet them, they would be out from the captaincy race. Each contestant's family member entered the house and stirred up the controversies in the house with their opinions.

One such instance can be seen in the recent promo of the next episode shared by the makers of the show, Shehnaaz Gill's father will be entering the Bigg Boss house and will shed some light on who her real enemy is among Bigg Boss 13 contestants. According to Shehnaaz's father, Paras Chhabra is one enemy of his daughter in the house. He stated that "Tera jo bhi hai na Sidharth ke saath, meri kasam kha, iske aage nahi badhaegi. Tera is ghar me agar koi dushman hai to wo hai Paras Chhabra. (Whatever it is between you and Sidharth has to end and should not go any further. Also, If there is one enemy of yours in the house, then it is Paras Chhabra.)"

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra has stated that he is upset and angry with Shehnaaz Gill’s father for hinting that the enmity between Shehnaaz and Mahira has led because of him. In the recent promo, Chhabra can be heard telling Mahira, “Uske pyo pe toh itna gussa aya na (I was extremely angry on Shehnaaz's father).”

Check out the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13 below:

