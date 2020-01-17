Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Advises Her About Sidharth Shukla

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the BB house saw additional members coming in. Family members of the housemates had joined them as a part of the week’s captaincy task. In Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha task, family members of the contestants visited the Bigg Boss house. All the participants had to stand at their junctions and anyone shifting places was looking to get disqualified from the task.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz's Father Visited Her

Just like other housemates, Shehnaaz Gill’s father also paid a visit to her. He advised her to keep a distance from Paras Chhabra. Gill also promised about ending her romance with Sidharth Shukla.

On the other side, Paras Chhabra seemed to be a major problem for every housemates’ parents. Besides Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Mahira Sharma’s mother also expressed her concern over Chhabra’s presence in the house. She asked her daughter to stay away from him. She also advised her to take an independent stand for herself, instead of relying on Paras.

Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi also came to meet his wife. The duo spent quality time together and shared loads of laughter. After that, Tyagi had a message for Asim. Parag did not step back from asking him to maintain a good relation with Shefali.

Moreover, he also conveyed him Bigg Boss 13 former housemate Himanshi Khurana’s message. Parag Tyagi told him that Himanshi had broken up with her boyfriend and was not getting married to him anymore. Furthermore, he told Asim that Himanshi was waiting outside the house for him.

Asim’s family also visited him in the Bigg Boss house. He got the news confirmed from his brother, who told Asim that Himanshi Khurana was there outside the house for him.



